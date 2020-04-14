DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert “Bob” B. Wessels, 81, of Dyersville, and formerly of Dubuque, died April 10, 2020, at home after a yearlong battle with an aggressive form of bladder cancer.
Bob was born in Dyersville, IA, to Edward and Frances Wessels. After proudly serving in the Unites States Air Force, he went to work at John Deere Dubuque Works for 34 years.
He found the love of his life, Doris Osterhaus, on the dance floor and together they spent 57 faith-filled years together. They started their life together in Dubuque where they raised their two children before returning to Dyersville.
Bob spent the majority of his retirement doing volunteer work at the Basilica and in the community, visiting his grandchildren, traveling and enjoying his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, coffee with friends, helping others and watching the Cubs and Hawkeyes. He was honored to be a member of the American Legion Post 137.
In the words of his grandchildren: “Grandpa has always been a sweet, caring, giving man. He will do whatever he possibly can to help somebody and expect nothing in return. He would go to the ends of the Earth if it meant putting a smile on his grandchildren’s faces. He was a devoted husband who loyally used the catch phrase ‘yes dear.’ He is one of the strongest men I know, and faced his battle with cancer like the hero he is.”
Bob left a lasting impression on all those he met. He exemplified faith, family and patriotism, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Doris; his son, Patrick (Karen), of Wildwood, MO; his daughter, Nancy (Wayne) Quade, of Milbank, SD; and his eight grandchildren, Justin, LeShea, Mitchell and Victoria “Tori” Quade, Maggie, Gracie, Libby and Kate Wessels; his brothers, LeRoy (Irene) and Lloyd (Eunice); his in-laws, Joan Lahr, Roger (Darlene) Osterhaus, Ruth (John) Ries, Marian (Bob) Philipp, Shirley (friend James Loucky) Osterhaus, Dave (Marilyn) Osterhaus, Rita (Paul) Wilhelm, Dan Osterhaus and Loras (Penny) Osterhaus; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers in infancy; sister, Verna Watts; parents-in-law, Emily and Ambrose Osterhaus; and a brother-in-law, Jim Lahr.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards, letters and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home at 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, IA 52040. Memorials are preferred to Beckman Catholic High School, St. Francis Xavier Basilica or the Dubuque County Right to Life.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery, in Dyersville. If you wish to attend, please stay in your vehicles as we must comply with all current precautions for the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.