Loras J. Hanten, 85, of Dubuque, died Thursday, February 18, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Loras was born November 1, 1935, in Key West, Iowa, son of Raymond and Salome (Walsh) Hanten.
He graduated from Loras Academy and Loras College.
On April 20, 1963, Loras married Patricia Roth at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
He worked in sales most of his career, retiring from the Vernon Company.
Loras is survived by his wife, Pat Hanten, of Dubuque; two children, Randy Hanten, of Clive, IA, and Becky Hanten, of Milwaukee, WI; two grandsons, Adam and Matthew Hanten, of Clive; a sister, Geri Goodman, of Dubuque; and a brother, Dan Hanten, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Mellita and Bob Pommerich; brother, Eugene Hanten; sister-in-law, Barbara Hanten; and a brother-in-law, Tom Goodman.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care.