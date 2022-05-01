ST. CATHERINE, Iowa — Craig Robert Jackson, 61, of St. Catherine’s, passed away on April 27, 2022, the result of an accident while working.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Church with Father Dennis Miller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday May 2, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Craig was born on August 9, 1960, in St. Catherine’s, son of Alan and Patricia (Beitzel) Jackson. He married the love of his life, Jean Smith, on September 12, 1981.
He graduated from Marquette High School in 1979. He then attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo where he studied to be a diesel mechanic from 1979-1980. Craig started work at Ed and Marie Valentine’s Farm and earned the nickname of “Ebb.” He then worked at Jackson Tuckpointing, Hawkeye Waste in Waterloo, Donovan International in Waterloo, Truck Country for 14.5 years, and last for the Dubuque Community School District for 23 years- 18 as a bus mechanic and 5 years working on buildings and grounds.
Craig loved his family, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, kayaking, wood working, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. He was always able to make you laugh, and someone you could never forget. He was a great father and grandfather (“Papa”) and was greatly looked up to by those around him. He rarely complained. He just knew how to get the job done right the first time. His two boys saw him as everything they aspired to be.
Surviving is his wife, Jean; sons Alan and Matthew Jackson; grandchildren Eben and Everly Jackson; his mother Pat (Ted) Jackson-Lightcap; siblings Jeff (Cathy) Jackson, Todd (Sharon) Jackson, Kim (Steve) Weber, Shawn (Angie) Jackson, Jenny (Gary) Kreig, Kim (Larry) VanHauer, and Laurie (Scott Meythler) Lightcap as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Alan Jackson, nephew Colin Jackson, grandparents George and Thelma Jackson and Al and Stella Beitzel, and parents-in-law Jim and Joan Smith.
In lieu of flowers a Craig Jackson memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Police, Fire and EMS along with the Bellevue Police Department for all their care and compassion they gave to Craig’s family. Also, a special thank you to all the family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.