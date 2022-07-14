SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Margaret M. Spillane, age 87 of Shullsburg, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1935, in Richland Center, WI the only daughter of Michael and Marguerite (Ryan) Schmitz. Margaret grew up with four brothers who not only protected her, but also shaped her into the strong, independent woman she turned out to be. Margaret grew up in the Soldiers Grove, WI area until moving to Shullsburg where she graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1953.
After graduation, she received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin — Platteville. She began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse. She made the decision to move back to Shullsburg when her children were young and taught 3rd and 4th grades at the Shullsburg Elementary School for over 30 years until retiring in 1998. Known to many in the community as “Ms. Spillane,” she always took great pride in knowing her influence shaped many young minds throughout the years.
Margaret was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, the Red Hat Society, The Shullsburg Library Board, and the Shullsburg Home Board. Outside of teaching, Margaret’s passion was genealogy. She was always researching family trees, birthdays, marriage dates, and death dates, trying to make connections amongst them all. She also enjoyed a good game of cards with her friends, crocheting and quilting for her family, doing puzzles, watching “Murder She Wrote” reruns and always had her nose in a good book. Over the years, Margaret became very fond of the food at Water Street Market in Shullsburg and loved that she had her own version of meals on wheels when one of them would deliver her food to her.
Margaret’s pride and joy was her family — especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a unique and special relationship with each of them and always made sure they knew how proud she was of them and how much she loved them. Her great-grandchildren always brought a smile to her face even on her hardest days. Margaret worked hard for what she had and was exceptionally proud of the family she raised.
Margaret is survived by her children: Debbie (Verne) Jackson of Shullsburg, Mary (MaryLu) Spillane-Rogers of Bakersfield, CA, Daniel M. (Mary Ann) Spillane of Shullsburg, Theresa (Janet) Spillane of rural Mineral Point, WI, Thomas (Julie) Spillane of Cuba City, WI, and Timothy (Phyllis) Spillane of Cuba City; her grandchildren: Amanda (Jeremy) Genz, Janelle (Jose Trejo Jr.) Jackson, Daniel W. (Laura) Spillane, Stephanie Spillane, Emily Spillane, Timothy John “TJ” Spillane, and Stephen Spillane, Ethan, Sira, Joss, and Tatum James; her great-grandchildren: Aryssa & Jaxon Genz, JJ & Ensley Trejo, Hazel and Daniel C. Spillane; and Axel Spillane; one brother: William (Marjorie) Schmitz of Northbrook, IL; a sister-in-law: Mariella Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Kenneth (Florence) Schmitz, Michael “Mick” (June) Schmitz, and Robert Schmitz.
A Time of Family Remembrance will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:15 P.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 P.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St, Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105) in Margaret’s name.
The family would like to thank to Dr. Jeffrey White, Shullsburg EMS, and Agrace Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Margaret and would like to extend a very sincere thank you to Lois Leahy, Roxanne Schwartz, and Penny Tregloan for their unwavering friendship and willingness to help Margaret throughout the years.
