Jill T. (Vanderah-Shanahan) Lee, 67, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 17th & Iowa streets, in Dubuque, with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Jill was born on August 16, 1952, in Dubuque, the daughter of Melvin A. and Irma A. (Runde) Vanderah. She was a graduate of Wahlert High School, the class of 1970.
Jill married John “Jack” Shanahan and later married Charles Lee. She was employed for 24 years at Thermolyne and retired from Sam’s Club. Jill enjoyed cooking, cleaning, camping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Lee; two sons, Christopher (Tanya Moyle) Shanahan and Nicholas (Andrea) Shanahan and their daughter Norah, both of Cedar Rapids, IA; her siblings, Joan (Jerry) Gassman, of Dubuque, Jean (Ty) Freese, and Donna Koehler, both of East Dubuque, Lynn Budde, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mary Wall and Bob (Patti) Vanderah, both of East Dubuque; numerous nieces and nephews; her husband’s family, Lori (Steve) Burnes, and children, Mandy, Eric, Katie, and Alex, grandkids, Colin, Karleigh, AJ and Jack; Lisa Fuehrer (Jeff) and children, Grace and Grant; Lynn Sutter (Mike) and children, Caden and Max; the Bergman children, Meghan, Jordan, Nicholas, Ashleigh, Zachary and Keeghan, her grandchildren, Elias and Matthew; Amy Lee (Chris) and children, Isaiah, Bailey, and Kaden, and Amber (Elllis) and children, Elijah and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dick & Jim Vanderah; and Chuck's daughter, Lois "Annie" Bergman.