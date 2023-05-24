Walter “Wally” W. McLaughlin, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 21st, 2023, from a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26th, 2023, at the funeral home.

