Walter “Wally” W. McLaughlin, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 21st, 2023, from a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26th, 2023, at the funeral home.
Wally was born on October 14, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of T.J. and Venita (Entringer) McLaughlin. He attended Nativity grade school and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1979. He married his “snow white princess” Cindy Thul on October 14, 1994.
Wally worked hard all his life in the trucking industry. He started his trucking career driving for the Dubuque Pack. He then drove for Swiss Valley Farms where he became a distribution manager. Other companies he worked for include HAB, XPO Logistics, and most recently First Fleet as a driver and driver trainer.
Wally was the go-to guy for many of his trucker friends if they just wanted to talk, needed directions, or help with the computer system. He also liked pranks, practical jokes, and telling stories. If he gave you a nickname, you were a friend for life. He enjoyed his early Sunday morning breakfasts with his buddies, especially when cooked by his good friend Jeff. He rarely missed a Sunday night at his mom’s.
Wally was fiercely proud of his large family, his kids, grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. When his schedule allowed, you could find him cheering them on at their various activities.
Wally is survived by his wife Cindy, children Ryan Kraft, Amy (Tim) Meisenburg, Angie (Jake) Gantenbein, and Molly McLaughlin, his mom Venita McLaughlin, grandkids Carson, Cameron, Chloe, and Cooper Meisenburg, siblings Sheila Brewer, Nola (John) Hinderman, Tom (Jane) McLaughlin, Mary Jane McLaughlin, Sharon (Ed) Busch, John (Barb) McLaughlin, Ellen (Jeff) Reuter, Carol (Dave) Wilson, Marilyn (A.J.) Thoma, Bob (Vicky) McLaughlin, mother-in-law Carole Thul, siblings-in-law Nick Thul, Lisa (Stacie) Thul-Remick, and Tracy (Pat) Connolly, godchildren Jessie Bennett, Heather Busch, and Riley Connolly, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad T.J. McLaughlin, sister Diane “Ruby” Aurit, grandparents Tom and Helen McLaughlin and Tony and Stella Entringer, father-in-law Dave Thul, and brother-in-law Dave Thul.
We wish to thank Dr. Lawrence Hutchensen for keeping the big guy healthy all these years, as well as Dr. Herman, and Hospice of Dubuque — especially Kristen — for their care in his final days, and his sisters and Amy with their knowledge and tricks to aide in his comfort the last few weeks — especially Shelia, his personal nurse over the years.
In lieu of flowers, a Walter “Wally” W. McLaughlin Memorial Fund has been established.