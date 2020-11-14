Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Diane L. Anderson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Alice M. Bockenstedt, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Patricia Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Michael J. Buelow, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Francis Clemen, Colesburg, Iowa — Inurnment: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Colesburg.
Burnell L. Deiter, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1:45 p.m. today, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Marlin W. Dettman, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, First Congregation Church, McGregor.
Patricia J. Erdmann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Suzanne D. Joslyn, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Alvin L. Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 12:30 p.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa.
Robert L. Schroeder, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.