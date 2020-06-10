Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Mary Beth Althoff, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Merlyn A. Boge, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Craig W. Koehler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, Grandview United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jerome L. Lammers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Justin A. Tranel, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.