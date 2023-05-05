Kay E. Auderer, 76, of Dubuque, died peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Chandler Medical Center in Chandler, AZ, with her loving husband and Arizona family by her side.
A prayer service will be held at 3:45 pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will be 10:30 am Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Kay was born March 21, 1947, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Maynard P. and Janice F. (Turk) Cullen. On June 29, 1968, she married Roger Auderer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, Wisconsin.
Kay graduated from Fennimore High School in 1965. She then furthered her education at Mercy Medical Center School of Nursing, graduating in 1969 and later graduating from the University of Dubuque with her Bachelor’s Degree in 1984.
Kay was a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered at Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Kay worked for Mercy Medical Center for 37 years in many capacities. At the time of her retirement she was working as Accreditation Coordinator. Kay was also one of the original members and vice chair of the Dubuque Regional AIDS coalition. In 2006 Kay was voted one of “100 Great Iowa Nurses”.
Kay loved cayenne pepper, reading, NASCAR, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Kay also enjoyed cooking and was very good at it; she was even voted Ms. Betty Crocker in high school. Above all, Kay treasured her time spent with family and the winters spent in Arizona with Roger.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Roger Auderer of Dubuque; son, Scott (Tammy) Auderer of Ankeny, IA; two granddaughters, Lauryn and Alexa Auderer of Ankeny, IA; sister, Mary Wright of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Pam Cullen of South Milwaukee, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Cullen; and brother-in-law, Danny Wright.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kay’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
