Lorraine K. (Knockel) Muenster, age 93, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home. To celebrate Lorraine’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 3:30 p.m. To honor Lorraine’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Columbkille’s Church, 1230 Rush Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Lorraine was born on June 15, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Mabel (Smith) Knockel.
Lorraine was a proud life long resident of Dubuque where she graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy and went on to Aquinas Nursing School in Freeport, Illinois, where she earned her degree. After graduating Lorraine put her schooling into practice with Mercy Hospital helping to deliver babies for 38 years until her well earned retirement. She was united in marriage to Francis Muenster on January 4, 1958, at Holy Ghost Church. They made their home in Dubuque, and happily welcomed 6 wonderful children. Sadly, Francis would pass away after only 4 years of marriage on December 25, 1962. Lorraine’s faith helped her to cope with her loss. She was a former member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a current member of St. Columbkille’s Church. Lorraine was a very creative woman who enjoyed oil painting portraits and landscapes and making beautiful needlework pieces for family and friends. She was also a huge sports fan who followed the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls. Lorraine loved going to see her beloved Cubbies play, it was always a dream of hers to see a game at every ballpark. Her family, however was always her main focus. She always had a big garden at her parents house and enlisted the kids help when canning season rolled around. Lorraine also liked to get everyone together to go fishing, or spend the day outside enjoying a picnic. Lorraine loved being outside walking and working in the yard or shoveling snow. She worked hard for her entire life. We were truly blessed to have Lorraine for 93 years, but know that her work here is now complete and she is resting peacefully, reunited with all of her family members who have passed away before her.
Those left to cherish Lorraine’s memory include her children, Peter (Robin) Muenster, Key West, IA, Penelope (Andrew) True, Key West, IA, Dawn (Paul) Aureden, Dubuque, IA, Julia (Pat) Husemann, Zwingle, IA and Jeffrey Muenster, Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Anderson, Phoenix, AZ, Michael Knockel, Dubuque, IA and Norman (Karen) Knockel, Bernard, IA; a sister-in-law, Grace Knockel, East Dubuque, IL; and a special nephew, Joe Knockel.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Muenster; a son infancy; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Wodke; her siblings, Marguerite Knockel, Bernice (Don) Falkiner, Herman (Irene) Knockel Jr., James Knockel, Otto Knockel, Patricia (Clayton) Averill, Barbara Bandy and Ann (Michael) Riste; and her best friends, Billie and Shirley.
Lorraine’s family would like to thank Dr. Amber Kemp and the Medical Associates Cancer Team, for all of their outstanding care and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Lorraine’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lorraine Muenster Family.
