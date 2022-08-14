Genevieve V. Hartmann 100, of Dubuque passed away at Bethany Home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 Sunday, August 14, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory 2659 JFK Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Genevieve was born in Dubuque, Iowa on October 26, 1921, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Zahina) Hein. Upon her graduation from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1939, Genevieve became the personal secretary for Fred W. Woodward at the Telegraph Herald.

