Genevieve V. Hartmann 100, of Dubuque passed away at Bethany Home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 Sunday, August 14, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory 2659 JFK Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Genevieve was born in Dubuque, Iowa on October 26, 1921, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Zahina) Hein. Upon her graduation from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1939, Genevieve became the personal secretary for Fred W. Woodward at the Telegraph Herald.
On May 27, 1944, she married Leo L. Hartmann. The two moved to the Rhode Island naval base as Leo was in the United States Navy. While there, Genevieve worked as a secretary on the base. After Leo’s discharge from the service, the couple moved back to Dubuque and began raising their family.
Gen was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish and its rosary society. Baking, gardening and canning fruits and vegetables for family meals were some of Genevieve’s passions. She also enjoyed traveling, sewing, fishing, playing cards and golfing (which she started at the early age of 70). Genevieve and Leo loved ballroom dancing as well as square dancing and were charter members of the Tri-State Twirlers. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge and Mother’s Club. Gen was also a lifelong Cubs fan. (holy cow).
Surviving are her children, Susan (Dr. David) Rusch of Erie, CO; Richard Hartmann of Castle Rock, CO and Dr. John Hartmann of East Dubuque, IL; her sister Mary Hanlon of Cedar Rapids, IA; her grandchildren Lt. Col. Timothy (Michelle) Rusch, Laura (Greg) Salazar, Sarah (Isaac) Andres and Tamara (Dr. Dan) Callstrom, Robert, Emma and Greta Hartmann; her great grandchildren, Rachel, Julia and Ryan Rusch; Tre, Natalie Nick, and Ethan Salazar, Brayden and Marcus Andres, Camden and Allison Callstrom.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; six brothers, Clete, Norb, Ralph, Camilus, Joe, and Gerome and one sister, Rose Knoerschield, and granddaughter Sheryl Rusch.
In lieu of flowers, a Genevieve V. Hartmann memorial fund has been established.
Genevieve’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethany Home for their loving care given to Genevieve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.