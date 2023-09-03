CASCADE, Iowa — Larry J. Knepper, 66, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Memorial mass for Larry will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements.
Larry was born on June 22, 1957, son of Ambrose J. “Sam” and Harriet (Schockemoehl) Knepper. He was a graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. On August 21, 1976, he was united in marriage to Joyce Otting at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Together the couple farmed on the family farm until 1997, when they moved to Cascade. Larry worked at Webber Metal Products Inc. in Cascade, Iowa for 36 years until his retirement in 2022.
He was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who cherished his quality time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Larry enjoyed driving his side by side and the yearly trips they would take with special friends. He also enjoyed spending his free time doing yard work, tinkering, and fixing things in the shed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Knepper of Cascade; four children, Kristi (Jeremy) Kreutner, Trisha (Mark) Weitz, Jake (Brady) Knepper all of Peosta, and Kelsey (Alec) Leytem of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Macey and Paige Kreutner, Isaac and Piper Weitz, Hudson, Harlow, and Henrietta Knepper, and Ridge Leytem; two siblings, Barb (Tim) Smith, Steve (Mary Jean) Knepper both of Cascade; mother-in-law Jean Otting of Cascade; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Knepper of Dubuque, Donna (Blair) Gleason and Janet (Kevin) Fagan of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pamela Knepper; one brother, Joe Knepper; father-in-law, Donald Otting; two sisters-in-law, Dianne Knepper and Lisa Otting.