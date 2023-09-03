CASCADE, Iowa — Larry J. Knepper, 66, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Memorial mass for Larry will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements.

