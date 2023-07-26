Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
D. Sue Cording, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 28, Lord of Love Church, Galena. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernadine Curoe, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Dale D. French, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dawn M. Kalmes, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Johanna M. Ketoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John Richard Klaas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Thomas L. Larson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Mary Jo Loeffelholz, Platteville, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Janice M. Tatar, Loves Park, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
David J. Welu, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Velva M. Wilson, Delhi, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Delhi Legion Hall.