Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.

D. Sue Cording, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 28, Lord of Love Church, Galena. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

