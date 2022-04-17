ASBURY, Iowa — Calvin Boland, 91, of Asbury, died on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

