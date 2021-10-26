Alice I. Montgomery Telegraph Herald Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONONA, Iowa — Alice I. Montgomery, 83, of Monona, died on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Monona, where a memorial Mass will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today