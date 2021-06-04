ASBURY, Iowa — Richard “Rick” Neil Reinhardt, 66, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Richard was born June 19, 1954, in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Neil and Emma (Berghandler) Reinhardt.
On May 11, 1974, he married Threse Burg in St. Joe, WI. They later divorced but remained great friends.
He graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, WI, in 1972.
He worked his entire career as a proud pipeline welder for over 40 years. He retired from Intercon Construction in 2019.
Rick enjoyed racing, golfing, bird-watching, gambling, fishing and cooking.
He was an avid watcher of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Law & Order, just to name a few.
He was a foodie, enjoyed classic rock music and anything Irish.
Survivors include four daughters, Roberta Reinhardt, of Asbury, IA, Lindsey (Owen) Wharton, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Victoria (Dave) Friel, of Lakeland, FL, and Laura (Michael) Reilly, of Buffalo, NY; nine grandchildren, Gordon, Amari, Matthew, Olivia, Jack, Lilah, Madeline, Annabelle and Jocelyn; his ex-wife, Threse Reinhardt; five sisters, Barbara (Thomas) Glassel, of Madison, WI, Diane (Donald) Dubay, of Outing, MN, Peggy Reinhardt, of Minneapolis, MN, Tracy Reinhardt, of Fond du Lac, WI, and Sarah Reinhardt, of Albuquerque, NM; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Reinhardt; and one niece, Leslie Dubay.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for The Summit Center School for Autism.
The family would like to thank Dr. Engelman, his nurse Sarah and the entire staff at the MercyOne Cancer Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Rick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.