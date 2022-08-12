Joseph C. Bertling, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. today, Bernard Commercial Club.
Kristi Botis, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Joyce A. Brittain, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Francis N. Burbach, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marlin W. Carl, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, Larson Family Funeral Service, Fennimore. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Grace M. Crippen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, The Stone Church, Manchester. Service: Noon Monday at the church.
Dorothy M. Degenhardt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Betty DeShaw, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Edward J. Gillen, Benton, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. John’s Cemetery, Savanna, Ill.
Victoria F. Grizzoffi, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James W. King, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Tim Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Judith A. Kolker, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Henry W. Lamphere, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carrie Larsen Bell, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Delbert Manders, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Virgean Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Debra K. Meyers-Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, The Gathering Place, Manchester.
Timothy L. Pothoff, St. Petersburg, Fla. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Kara A. Rau, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ronald R. Scheffert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Margaret Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert H. Wahlert, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with prayer service at 6:45 p.m., St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the church.
Jeanette Welu, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
