Marcella Isenhart, 96 of Dubuque, passed away peacefully, Sunday October 30th, 2022 at Stonehill Health Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5th, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral with Fr. Quint presiding and Fr. Dan Knepper concelebrating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 4th at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A wake service will be held at 4:00 pm.

