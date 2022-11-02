Marcella Isenhart, 96 of Dubuque, passed away peacefully, Sunday October 30th, 2022 at Stonehill Health Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5th, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral with Fr. Quint presiding and Fr. Dan Knepper concelebrating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, November 4th at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A wake service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Marcella was born on March 3rd, 1926, to Reinhold and Julia (Sommer) Hohenhorst, on Beaver Island on the Mississippi river, off Clinton, IA. She graduated from Mount Saint Claire in Clinton, IA where she would row her boat to school every day.
She was united in marriage to Rhodes “Bud” Isenhart on June 6th, 1947. They were married 65 years before his passing in 2013.
She worked for 20 years at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque, as a teacher’s assistant and a library aide. She was past president of the Nativity Parish guild and a cub scout leader. She loved reading, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress. She shared a passion for genealogy with her husband Bud and traveled to Germany and Ireland in their many searches.
Marcella loved her family more over everything, and was a caregiver to her mother, who lived with the family. She hosted countless family get togethers on a weekly basis at the family home.
She is survived by her six children; Barb (Tom) Scholl, Bob (Sue) Isenhart, Sue (John) Hoffman, Chuck Isenhart, all of Dubuque, Michael Isenhart of Cedaredge, CO and Tom (Joanne) Isenhart of Gilbert, IA.; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and nieces Sr. Jane McCarthy, Pat McCarthy, Dianne McCoy, and Kathy Willard.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Bud, and her son Andy in 2013, her parents, a sister Colette, a brother Reinhold, brother-in-law Noel McCarthy, and nephews Tom McCarthy and Jim Detlefsen.
A heartfelt thank you to Sue and Bob for 2 years of loving care for Mom, enabling her to stay in her home. The family would also like to thank the staff at Stonehill for the excellent care they gave to Marcella.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Prescott elementary school and Stonehill Health Center.
