Gerald “Jerry” F. Brenke, 73, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 16, at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phil Gibbs officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m., Friday at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6, of Dubuque immediately following services at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.

