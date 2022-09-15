Gerald “Jerry” F. Brenke, 73, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 16, at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phil Gibbs officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m., Friday at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6, of Dubuque immediately following services at the church. Burial will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Jerry was born on August 31, 1949, in Dubuque, the son of Edward and Catherine (Schroeder) Brenke. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
On November 6, 1971, he married Linda Heiderscheit in Holy Cross, Iowa. He worked as an assembler at John Deere, retiring in 2002.
Jerry served with the 1-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the war, he enjoyed his yearly reunions with his fellow Vietnam Veterans. This past year Jerry and his son, Chris were able to experience the Honor Flight together.
A few of his favorite activities included spending time with his children and grandchildren, family get togethers, spending time on the farm, meeting his friends for morning coffee and morel hunting. He loved spending time in Arizona with his daughter, Caroline.
He was a longtime member of Resurrection Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Chris (Carolyn) Brenke, of Holy Cross, Iowa; daughter, Caroline Brenke, of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Magen “Maggie” and Edward Brenke; sisters, Barbara Schiers, and Darlene (Rick) Schaaf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Patricia Heiderscheit, Ed (Myrene) Heiderscheit, Donna Heiderscheit, Roger (Judie) Heiderscheit, Laura “Frosty” Brokish and Ron (Elaine) Heiderscheit; many nieces and nephews; and his special furry friend, Kiki.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyle Heiderscheit, Duane Heiderscheit, Daniel and Helen Heiderscheit.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society, Tri- State Veterans or Hospice of Dubuque.
Special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris, for their compassionate care and to all the doctors and nurses who helped Jerry over the years with his treatments.
