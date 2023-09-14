One of a kind!
Janet (Jan) (Pee Wee), 63 of Dubuque passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023.
Jan was born November 9th, 1959 in Dubuque to Andrew and Jeanette Streinz.
In honor of Jan’s passion for bingo, the family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 16th, from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, at the Tri-State Blind BINGO Hall on Cedar Cross Rd, Dubuque. A deacon’s summation and prayer service will be presented at 1:00 pm. Deacon David Roth from Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.
In honor of her love for her sports teams, all of Pee Wee’s friends and family are invited to share their favorite memories and stories of her special life while wearing Cubs, Bears or Hawkeye attire.
Jan graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1978. While she was unable to physically participate in sports, she managed the girls’ basketball team for four years, attending the games, keeping stats along with other duties.
Jan was the greatest sister to:
Jim (deceased) Corky of Sarasota, Fl
Judy (Paul) Beck of Dubuque, IA
John (Bonnie) of North Liberty, IA
Jerry (Kathy) of Dubuque IA
Joanne of Chicago IL area
Jay (deceased) Dubuque, IA
Joel (Stacy) of Nokomis, Fl
Julie (Don Jecklin) of Dubuque, IA
Jeff (Libby) of Dubuque, IA
Many nieces and nephews who Jan was always happy to babysit and whom all have very fond memories of Aunt Jan, and great nieces and nephews whom she could never get enough pictures of.
Jan was the family historian and she could tell you every single birthday and anniversary and would send you a bright and early message on your special day and she always knew all the latest gossip.
Jan loved playing Bingo and spent many a days/nights at the blind society with the dauber flying over her sea of cards and telling her neighbor you missed one.
Jan spent her working years at the King of Clubs, doing any job they gave her – bartending, cleaning tables, and she said she even did the bouncer’s job! She also babysat for several families in Dubuque and many of those kids remember her as the best baby sitter ever.
Jan was not dealt the best hand in life, with her small size but she rose to the challenge and never let anything stand in her way. She lived her life to the fullest always willing to give anything a try. She dealt with many medical issues over the years and she always put on a brave front and headed right into them. She was always brave and seemed to gather strength in the worst scenarios. She would always say people have worse problems than me. She taught us a lot about life and being strong.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim and Jay, nephew Todd Beck and niece Jamie Streinz.
Jan’s life was about accepting her challengers, choosing to keep moving and savoring her journey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Luther Manor and their compassionate staff for accepting Jan into their family for the last several years.
A memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to Tri State Cremation Center, 131 Sinsinawa Ave, Suite 201, East Dubuque, IL 61025.