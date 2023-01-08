EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Harvey R. Ide, 84, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus.
Cremation rites will be accorded and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Harvey was born on September 25, 1938, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, the son of Harvey W. and Henrietta L. (Blair) Ide. He was a U.S. Veteran, having served as a mechanic and traveling across the world in the Air Force. Harvey earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana Tech in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He married Linda Vogel on September 28, 1990, in Rock Island. He was employed as a mechanical engineer at the Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years and thoroughly enjoyed 30 years of retirement after that. Harvey enjoyed working on antique cars and watching horse racing. He adored his dog, Shadow. Above all, he loved being with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and teaching them math and how to play Texas Hold’em. He enjoyed his life with his wife, Linda, and all of their restaurant adventures.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughter, Jane (Tim) Rife, Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa), Kimmy (Alex), Korey (Tania), Kody (Taylor); 5 great grandchildren, Decker, Grace, Dayton, Faith, Liam.
