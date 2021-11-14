Bradley Moser, 68, left this life peacefully on November 10, 2021 after a thirteen year courageous struggle with Huntington’s Disease.
Bradley was born the first of six children to Jacqueline and Lawrence Moser on October 7, 1953 in Guttenberg, IA. After growing up on a farm during his Iowa childhood, he pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian, graduating from Iowa State University in 1978. Following his graduation, he took a leap of faith and moved his young family to the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin, settling in Phillips, WI. He bought Phillips Veterinary Service, where he operated as a solo practitioner for both large and small animals, working as the lone veterinarian in Price County for nearly 30 years. He loved his job, the animals, and families that were a part of it.
Bradley enjoyed the beauty of northern Wisconsin and all the recreational activities it had to offer. He took up cross country skiing and completed the Great American Birkebiner Ski Race on three occasions and became an avid cyclist and a lover of RAGBRAI. He was a regular at the weekly local broomball league, enjoyed a good game of golf or basketball, and hiked in his snowshoes throughout the long winters. While he started out as a Cyclone, he transitioned to the Wisconsin cheese-head life quite easily, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers whenever possible. In his spare time, you could always find him watching any number of sports from football, basketball, PGA golf, or NASCAR. When he wasn’t watching sports, he was entertained by Jeopardy. He had a musical gift and taught himself to play the guitar and mandolin. Occasionally you would find him on the weekends playing bluegrass and folk tunes with the Elk River String Band.
He was most proud of being a father to his loving daughters, Nicole and Megan, and was ecstatic to have a granddaughter, Estella, who visited him weekly. He was a true family man and was known for his generosity and kindness. He took in his younger brother and sister, Francis and Jody, and raised them when his mother became ill with Huntington’s Disease herself. He didn’t think twice about taking up this responsibility to ensure they also lived a good life. Bradley always put others before himself and his large group of friends were like his family. He saw the good in all those around him and was always smiling.
Huntington’s Disease brought on struggles that he did not anticipate, but he handled this with grace as an avid Alcoholics Anonymous member. He was inspired by the supportive and positive relationships he was able to build there and looked forward to the weekly meetings so he could help others as they had helped him. The strength he received from his fellow members gave him strength to live on. He never gave up and lived one day at a time.
He is survived by his daughters Nicole Moser and Megan (Jeff) Eisel; his brothers Bob (Sue) Moser and Clay (Kim) Moser; his sister Barbara (Dominik) Shannon; brother-in-law Joe May; sister-in-law Melissa Moser; his granddaughter Estella Eisel; and nieces and nephews Jacqueline Moser, Dean Moser, Francesca Moser, Cabot May, James May, Kelsey Moser, Carrie Patrick, Sarah Milosoff and Amanda Moser; and ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Mary Willett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Jacqueline Moser, and his sister Jody May (2021) and brother Francis Moser (2021).
There will be an open visitation at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm on November 18, 2021. Funeral services will be November 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (https://HDSA.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations), Luther Manor Hillcrest Facility or Alcoholics Anonymous.
Bradley’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Angela Kelley of Grand River Medical Group, Dr. Peg Napoulos of UIHC Neurology-HD Clinic, and the Luther Manor Hillcrest Center staff (especially Mary, Diane and Kim) for their sincere care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bradley’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.