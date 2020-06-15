Vernon Francis “Vern” Leick, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steven Garner, officiating. Family and friends may visit after 10 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. We encourage all to continue to practice the social distancing guidelines. If you are unable to attend the funeral, Mass will be live streamed on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Vern was born on April 3, 1934, in Balltown, Iowa, the son of John and Josephine (Sigwarth) Leick. He grew up on the family farm with his four brothers and two sisters. On November 3, 1956 he married the love of his life, Shirley Leick. They would spend the next 62 years of their lives together raising five loving children. They have also been blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with the 9th on the way.
He was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish. God and family were especially important to Vern, he enjoyed family and friends and cherished time spent together with his loved ones. Vern also enjoyed hunting, fishing and he never missed a warm morning on the Meadows golf course.
He was also a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan; he was very proud to pass his passion for the Red Birds down to his children and grandchildren.
Vern served proudly for nine years in the army National Guard and was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He worked for the Dubuque Stamping Company for 19 years before being lured across the street to Flexsteel, where he also enjoyed a 9-year tenure. He would put in another 15 years of service at Banstead-Thermoline before he retired in 1998.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; his children, Tim (Michele) Leick, Ron Leick, Dennis (Karla) Leick, Linda Leick, and his son-in-law Frank Gillispie. His grandchildren, Rachel (Jared) Hammerand, Lisa (Matt) Jones, Ryan (Heather) Leick, Kyle Leick and Olivia Clark; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Vern is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter and apple of his eye, Sharon Gillespie; brothers Norb and Tony; as well as his sister Rita Link.
The family request no flowers, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Spirit Parish.