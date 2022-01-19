Patricia “Pat” C. Kramer, 79 of Dubuque, passed away on January 14, 2022 with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery Dubuque. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Leonard Funeral home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA where a wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m.
Patricia “Pat” Colleen Wallace was born July 1, 1942 at home in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of William A. and Marion B (Driscoll) Wallace. Pat was raised on the family farm near Bankston, Iowa. She attended Bankston School and later, as a young thirteen-year-old teenager, moved to Dubuque where she worked and lived in order to support herself and attend high school. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1960.
She married Paul J. Kramer, January 3, 1976 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington Iowa and together they raised a family in Dubuque. Pat worked in a variety of jobs in the Dubuque area during her adult life and was known as a tireless worker. For the twenty years prior to her retirement, she worked as a Supervisor at the Loras College Pub.
Pat’s life centered on her love of God and her family. A hot meal was always on the table for her children and husband despite her demanding work life. She supported her children’s athletic and academic endeavors and the vision for them to receive a college education. She was a superb entertainer who routinely hosted large family gatherings with her sisters and brothers who were her best friends. These gatherings always included a mix of delicious food, story-telling, joking and lots of laughter. Pat loved to travel and joined Paul on many motorcycle adventures through the Midwest and Western United States.
Pat was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Key West and she volunteered at Sisters of Charity BVM at Mt. Carmel, supporting the care of retired Nuns.
Pat is survived by her husband Paul of Dubuque and her children, Susan (Robert) Alvis of Carmel, Indiana; Daniel (Dawnya) Forler, Davenport Iowa; Carleen Forler, Tampa, Florida; Shawn (Carole) Forler, Canton Georgia; and Glen (Rachel) Kramer, Waterloo Iowa; four grandchildren Daniel Alvis, Jacob Forler, Keshia Rudd and Keyvan Rudd; her siblings, Marna Mausser, Maureen Grant; John Wallace; Kathleen (Harold) Werner; Terry (Marie) Wallace; Sharon (Pat) Casey; and Lucy (Ed) Tetmeyer; sister-in-law Maureen Wallace; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Nancy Forler, sisters Margaret “Peggy” Wallace and Shirley Fields and two brothers William Wallace and Tim Wallace.
Memorials may be made to her family.