Chester Louis “Chet” Kamm, 96, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oak Park Place.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Chet’s family.
The Funeral Service for Chet will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, with Rev. Karen Candee and Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Chester was born June 7, 1924, in Dubuque, the son of Henry Louis and Viola Margadant Kamm. On September 18, 1946, he married Ruth Adele Johnson in Darlington, WI. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving with the 35th Infantry Division in the European Theatre from 1942 until 1945. He worked as a Pharmaceutical Buyer for Torbert Drug Company. Chet was an avid reader. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, and listening to classical music. He was a member of Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, the V.F.W., and the American Legion.
Survivors include three sons, Rodney (Rosie) Kamm, of Dubuque, Mark (Candise) Kamm, of Dubuque, and Randy Kamm, of Irmo, SC; one daughter, Beverly (Kurt) Welu, of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Oliver, Kenneth, Floyd, Harold, and Donald; one daughter-in-law, Sheryl (Laufenberg) Kamm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to say thank you to Oak Park Place, Hospice of Dubuque, and Pastor Karen Candee at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ and Deacon Mike Ellis.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Chet’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.