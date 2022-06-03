EPWORTH, Iowa — Angelyssa “Angela” Eve Lee, 18, of Epworth, Iowa passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Angela will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Services for Angela will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Private burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Horton Cemetery in Horton, Iowa.
Angelyssa was born March 31, 2004, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of Shanai Lee and Gary Bryant. She was 2022 graduate of Western Dubuque High School. She was employed at Dollar Tree in Dubuque, Iowa.
She a member of the United Methodist Church in Epworth, Iowa, and the Youth Group.
Angelyssa is survived by her mother, Shanai Lee (David Boyer) of Smiths Grove, KY; her father, Gary Bryant of Moline, IL; her step-mother, Katie Bryant of Elkhorn, WI; Siblings, Tiffany Boyer and Madison Boyer of Smiths Grove, KY, Kelsey Bryant, Keegan Bryant, Nathan Buri all of Elkhorn, WI, Gary Bryant Jr. of Moline, IL, Americaus Geest of Davenport, IA, Savannah Matter of Meridan, MS; Special grandparents, Tom and Rita Clemen of Epworth, IA; boyfriend, Kaleb Combs of Epworth, IA; Uncles, Kevin Boyer of Potosi, WI, Brian (Michelle) Boyer and Dan Boyer of Dubuque, Dave (Brandy) Clemen of Burlington, IA, and Steve (Laura) Clemen of Waterloo, IA.
She is preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Charles and Lois Lee, and Paternal grandparents, Daniel Stark and Clarice Barnes.
In lieu of flowers an Angelyssa Lee memorial fund has been established.
