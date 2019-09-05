BELLEVUE, Iowa — Viola A. “Vi” (Hingtgen) Roeder, 100, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9 a.m. until service time also on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Vi was born December 24, 1918, in Jackson County, the daughter of Nicholas and Katherine (Heiar) Hingtgen. She married Floyd P. Roeder on June 27, 1939, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew. He passed on January 4, 2014. Vi was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rosary Society. She was a hard worker, working sunup to sundown. She made her daughter’s clothing, always putting her family first and was well respected by all. Vi and Floyd enjoyed going to dances every weekend. Vi was devoted to the Rosary and said it many times each day.
Survivors include her children, Barb Roeder, Bob (Rose) Roeder, Diane Berlage, Cheri Griebel, Gary (Katy) Roeder, Rick (Donna) Roeder, and Mary (Aron) Thielen; 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; a sister, Delores Eggers; and a sister in-law, Janet Hingtgen.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Al (Elnora) Hingtgen, Vern Hingtgen, Loretta (Ray) Clasen, Ray (Delores) Hingtgen and Donna (Eldon) Oster; a brother in-law, Richard Eggers; and 3 sons in-law, Van Rolling, Glenn Griebel, and Dennis Berlage.
The family would like to thank Clover Ridge for their special care of our mother.
A memorial fund has been established in Vi’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com