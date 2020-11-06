BENTON, Wis. — With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our dad, George L. French, 94, of Benton, WI, who passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI, following a brief illness. He was the last WWII veteran of Benton.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at the Benton United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton, WI; with military honors accorded by the Benton VFW Post #7896. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a George L. French Memorial Fund has been established.