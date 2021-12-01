Michael J. Arthofer, Peosta, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Dubuque.
Joan Berning, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
James E. Horner, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Fennimore (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Bernard L. Keller, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Stitzer United Methodist Church.
Terry J. Lang, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, St. Mary’s Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas J. Moses, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Donald L. Price, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Ill. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Florence E. Sanders, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. today, Word of Life Church. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today at the church.
John J. Thill, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mary Jo Wilke, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mary A. Yager, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.