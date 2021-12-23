Jeffrey J. Schueller 66, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23rd at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Jeff was born on August 3, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Dr. Charles and Marion (Reynolds) Schueller.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, in the class of 1973 where he played football on the final team to win the Mississippi Valley Conference title in 1971. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business and Construction Engineering from Iowa State University in 1977. Jeff joined the Flynn Company in 1972, starting as a crew worker in high school and worked his way up through the organization to the position of Treasurer. On October 19, 1991, he married Susan “Sue” Curler at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. The two enjoyed their many trips together to Mexico, especially Cancun and Puerto Aventuras. Jeff was a devotee of all Chicago sports teams and loved boating on the Mississippi with family and friends, was a voracious reader, and took any opportunity he could to see The Rolling Stones live in concert. A man of duty and diligence, he cared deeply for his family. As he would say to those he loved, “endeavor to persevere.”
Surviving is his wife Susan “Sue” of Dubuque; his children Joseph “Joe” Schueller of Waukee, IA, Nikole “Nikki” Schueller and Sarah Schueller both of Dubuque; his brother Steve of Galveston, TX; his sisters Nancy (William “Bill”) Koster of Edina, MN and Suzanne “Sue” (John) Fuhrman of Bonita Springs, FL; his father and mother-in-law Robert “Bob” and Judith “Judy” Curler of Asbury, IA; brother-in-law Steven “Steve” (Rhonda) Curler and nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nicola and nephew Mark.
In lieu of flowers, a Jeffrey Schueller memorial fund has been established with donations given to Jeff’s favorite charities.
The Schueller family want to thank the EMTs and first responders for their diligent efforts in attending to Jeff.