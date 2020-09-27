KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sister Ellen Morseth, BVM, (Rose Evelyn), 78, of Kansas City, Mo., died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospice, North Kansas City, Mo.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25 to10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Ellen ministered as an elementary teacher and assistant principal in San Francisco. She was a parish minister in Fairview, Mont., and a pastoral administrator in Big Timber, Mont. She served as coordinator of leadership development at the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph Center for Pastoral Life and Ministry. She was a religious leadership consultant and mentor in Kansas City, Mo. She also served as secretary to the President of the BVM Congregation.
She was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., to Louis J. and Evelyn (Bulmer) Morseth. She entered the BVM congregation July 31, 1962, from St. John Parish, Seattle. She professed first vows on Feb. 2. 1965, and final vows on Jan. 25, 1970.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Louis James Morseth. She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 58 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, Iowa 52003, is in charge of arrangements.