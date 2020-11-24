Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Arthur E. Boxrucker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, St. John’s Church of Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dorothy K. Krayer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Kenneth J. Michels, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Mass: Noon Wednesday at the church.
Harold O. Moravec, Dickeyville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville.
Alvera Mormann, Petersburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa.
Marilyn M. Neiers, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Dominique L. Westphal, Dubuque — Services: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Barbara A. Zubler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.