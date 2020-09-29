ITASCA, Ill. — Jennifer Lee (Parks) Saele, age 49, of Itasca, Illinois, died Friday, September 25, after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer.
Born in Chicago and raised in Glenview, Illinois, Jenny graduated from Glenview South High School and Valparaiso University. She earned an MBA from DePaul University. She worked as a CPA for Price Waterhouse in Milwaukee, and the McDonalds Corporation in Oakbrook, Illinois.
She married Gregory Saele in Nov. 1999.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; her children, Jack (Des Moines), and Jeffrey and Kelci (at home); her parents, Steve and Paula Parks; her sisters, Beverly (Michael) Jacobs, Jacqueline (Anthony) Raitano; her in-laws, Carol and Arvid Saele, Kelly (Rick) Hecker, Leslie (Ed) Brush, and Tom Saele.
Visitation will be today from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1202 E. Irving Park Rd, Itasca, Illinois. Funeral service will be Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of St. Luke, 410 S. Rush St., Itasca, Illinois.