Judith “Judy” Ann Hildebrand, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, just hours shy of completing her 81st trip around the sun.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road., Dubuque. Committal services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the chapel at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sr. Margaret Ann Kramer will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

