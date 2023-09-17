Judith “Judy” Ann Hildebrand, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, just hours shy of completing her 81st trip around the sun.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road., Dubuque. Committal services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the chapel at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sr. Margaret Ann Kramer will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Judy was born Sept. 5, 1942 in Dubuque, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Fahey) Danzer. Judy loved her hometown of Dubuque. She grew up a tomboy, playing all sports with her Fahey uncles and cousins, embracing her father’s love of baseball and the Chicago Cubs. For years she played league tennis at Flora Park. Judy attended St. Joseph’s Academy, and was in the first graduating class at Wahlert High School in 1960. In 1963, Judy married Donald Hildebrand, and they had three children. They later divorced. She started her career at Keystone Gelatin Company, where she was a proud union steward.
Judy enjoyed baking (her carrot cake was perfection), and was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Judy valued education as the greatest gift to bestow on others and ensured her children had every opportunity she could muster with modest means. Her impact is evident: All three have advanced degrees.
Judy is survived by her son, Christopher (Julie) Hildebrand, of Madison, WI, and their children, Anna and John Hildebrand; her daughter, Mary Lynn (Allen) Hitz, of Prior Lake, MN, and their children, Jacob and Claire Hitz; her son, Matthew (Katie) Hildebrand, of Barrington, IL, and their children, Aiden, Ella and Gavin Hildebrand; and her sister, Jane (Craig) Albaugh, of Galena, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 1229 Mount Loretta Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001.