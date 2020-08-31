COLESBURG, Iowa — John William “Jack” Goebel, 81 of Colesburg, Iowa passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home with family by his side, Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Jack was born October 11, 1938, in Luxemburg, Iowa the son of Eugene and Helen (Klaus) Goebel. He was raised on his family homestead and was taught the value of hard work at a young age. Jack served in the United States Army National Guard.
He married Janet Ruden and together they had their two children Doug and Dawn. Jack loved the land and the outdoors. He successfully ran his dairy farm in Colesburg for the past 50 years. He was a hardworking tough as nails man who was a stranger to no one.
Jack loved tractor rides, golfing, traveling and meeting new people. He especially enjoyed his Yorkshire Terrier babies. He could be seen on Sunday’s driving his mustang to the movies. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was proud to support the military.
Survivors include his children: Doug (Theresa) Goebel ,of Thornton, CO and Dawn (Kevin) Strohecker, of Greeley, CO; grandchildren, Dakota Goebel, Huntington (Ashley) Goebel, both of Thornton, CO, Kyler Strohecker, of Greeley, CO, Kelby (Chris) Lance, of Evans, CO, great great-grandchildren: Mila and Grayson Goebel and Kynzlie and Isla Lance, brothers: Joseph (Mary) Goebel, of Luxemburg, Robert Goebel, of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard “Ernie” Goebel in 2019.
