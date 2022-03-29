BENTON, Wis. — Viola J. Roling, 96, of Benton, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home in Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

