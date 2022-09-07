DARLINGTON, Wis. — John F. “Rocky” Larson, age 67 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born September 7, 1954 in Shullsburg, WI the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Schaffner) Larson. Rocky lived in Darlington his whole life where he graduated from Darlington High School. Rocky worked for Roelli Cheese for 33 years where he was highly respected by his employer for his dedication and clean driving record. He was united in marriage to Debra Heins on October 23, 2017 in Darlington.
Rocky is survived by his wife Deb at home; his daughter: Brook (Mark Davis) Larson; his mother: Betty McGranahan; three brothers: T.J. Larson, Steve (Mary) Larson, and David (Julie) Larson; his sisters: Kathee (John) Judkins and Mary Ann Welsh; two sisters-in-law: Meridith Heins and Laurie Heins; and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father Harold; three brothers-in-law: Gus Welsh, Harold Heins, and Charlie Heins; one sister-in-law; Dorothy (Chuck) Anthony; and his parents-in-law: Marvin and Marie Heins.
Rocky cherished the time he spent with his family and friends creating memories they will all remember forever. When he wasn’t driving milk truck John enjoyed making beer and wine, camping, canoeing, and gardening with Deb and had a soft spot in his heart for animals. Rocky was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan — always watching the games when they were on TV. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Per Rocky’s wishes — no services will be held. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in John’s name.
