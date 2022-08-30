Shirley Mills, 91, of Dubuque died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Ennoble Manor. A Farewell Toast visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm Wednesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road where services will be held 10 am Thursday. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

Shirley was born April 10, 1931 in Dubuque, daughter of Clarence and Mabel Koeneke.

