Shirley Mills, 91, of Dubuque died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Ennoble Manor. A Farewell Toast visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm Wednesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road where services will be held 10 am Thursday. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was born April 10, 1931 in Dubuque, daughter of Clarence and Mabel Koeneke.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High
On September 25, 1954 she married Robert J. Mills. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2016.
Shirley worked as a retail clerk for Roshek’s, Armstrongs, and Sears.
Shirley enjoyed gambling at the casinos with her sons and daughter-in-law. She also enjoyed watching all the Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball games and cheering them on to victory! Shirley was always up for a party and enjoyed company just dropping by to visit and having a cocktail or two or having a good game of euchre. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Mills and Randy (Gayla) Mills; a son in law, Chris Reding; two grandsons, Eric (Valerie) Key and Cory (Lacy) Reding; a step grandson, Nicholas (Brandi) Herrald; five great grandchildren and two step greatgrandchildren; a brother, Jim Koeneke; sister in law, Margo Morris; brother in law and sister in law, Richard and Rosemary Mills and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cindy Reding, and two sisters, June Anderson and Doris Winninger.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab for the great care they provided to Shirley over the past few years. They also would like to thank Dubuque Hospice of Dubuque.
