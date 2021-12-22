Braeden P.L. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Cornelia C. Fishnick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Bona J. Hebig, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.

Catherine E. Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

William S. Matthews, Montfort, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort.

Leah A. McCool, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Mary Lou Miller, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.

Barbara J. O’Leary, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Ronald A. Ore, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Gary D. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home.

