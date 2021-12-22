funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Braeden P.L. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.Cornelia C. Fishnick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.Bona J. Hebig, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.Catherine E. Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.William S. Matthews, Montfort, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort.Leah A. McCool, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Mary Lou Miller, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.Barbara J. O’Leary, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.Ronald A. Ore, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Gary D. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Visitation Crematory Worship Christianity Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz: Cake store opens in Dubuque; resort expands cooking capacity; salon owner retires Dubuque man sentenced to 10 years for seriously injuring infant daughter Authorities: Grant County man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting Dubuque County supervisor calls colleague's comments 'harassing, belittling' Dubuque officials terminate grant agreement with developer of downtown building