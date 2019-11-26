Michael J. “Mike” McDermott Jr., 67, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on November 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Mike’s life, a private family service is being held.
Mike was born on September 29, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son to Michael J. and Rosemary I (Baumgartner) McDermott, Sr. Mike grew up with the values of family, friendship, hard work and solid character being instilled at an early age. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps before returning home to begin his career with the City of Dubuque water treatment plant. After 33 years, Mike reluctantly retired in 2007 due to health issues. With his strong spirit, his family and his beautiful bride, Cindy, by his side, he continued to fight till the end. Mike was a family man who enjoyed spending time with everyone he cared for. Line dancing, riding his Harley, tinkering in the garage and hiking were among his favorites, as long as his loved ones were by his side. Mike was both a caring and courageous man who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mike include his loving wife, Cindy Magby; his children, Stacy McDermott, Robert (Kate Widmeier) McDermott, Matt (Regina Sanders) McDermott, Christy (Michael Collins) Welp, Lisa (Ivan) Reveles, James (Kyla) Magby and Kenneth (Melissa) Magby; his 9 grandchildren; his siblings, Artie (Elly) Mentz, Denise (Roger) Bergfeld, Diane Conley and Debbie (Larry) Lyons; his Godson, Mike Lyons; along with countless nieces; nephews; friends; and neighbors.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Michael J. McDermott, III.
In memory of Michael J. McDermott, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Mike’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, and everyone who has helped Mike, and his family through these difficult days.
Online condolences may be shared with Mike’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.