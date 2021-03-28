CASCADE, Iowa — Delores O’Brien, 78, of Cascade, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26, 2021, after a long illness.
Friends and relatives of Delores may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation, and please refrain from hand shaking and hugs during this time. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Delores O’Brien family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian burial for Delores will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating & Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. The services will be live streamed on the St. Thomas Aquinas Facebook page. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
Delores was born January 9, 1943, in Petersburg, daughter of Alfred and Loretta (Koch) Goedken. She married Terry O’Brien on May 6, 1967, in Petersburg. Together they raised their family on a farm in Fillmore, IA.
Delores dedicated her life to faith, family and generosity. Delores loved gardening and sharing her produce with others, especially jams and canned goods! Delores enjoyed volunteering countless hours at Aquin Elementary library and Sacred Heart Fillmore Parish. She was known for sending cards for all occasions and comforting those in need. Delores devoted many years to collecting items in her garage to support the Excel Community Center in Morton, MS. Delores loved spending time with grandkids, scrapbooking, playing cards and cleaning.
Survivors include her husband, Terry; children, John O’Brien, Sue (Jay) Trumm, Beth (Bari) Parrott, Mark (Val) O’Brien; grandchildren, Burke, Ellie, and Gavin O’Brien, Parker, Jarred, John, Michael, Maggie, and Danny Trumm, Grace, Lilly, Keaton and Rhett Parrott, and Scarlett O’Brien; siblings, Dale Goedken, Delaine (Paul) Knipper, Sr. Rita Goedken, Dennis (Ann) Goedken and Charlie (Patrice) Goedken; former daughter-in-law, Jeanette O’Brien; in-laws, Donald Burkle, Lisa Goedken, Rex and Kay Gogerty, Mary Ann O’Brien, Maurna O’Brien, Lois Schlegel, Mike and Joyce O’Brien, Joe O’Brien, Nikki Manternach, Bob and Deb Green.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Floyd and Doris Goedken, Urban and Joan Pasker, Sr. Angela Goedken, Lois Burkle, Deacon Martin Goedken, and David Goedken in infancy; in-laws, Earl and Grace O’Brien, Earl and Elaine O’Brien, Ralph O’Brien, George O’Brien, Pat and Ann O’Brien, Irwin and Joannel McDermott, Rich Schlegel, Monie O’Brien and Steve O’Brien.
The O’Brien family would like to extend special gratitude to Sherry Kelchen (ARNP) and the staff of Cascade Family Health Center, Dr. Engelman (Mercy One), and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care and kindness to Mom. Many thanks for the generous acts of kindness and prayers extended to Mom throughout her difficult journey.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com