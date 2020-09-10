DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Scott D. Krogman, 53, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation for Scott will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Scott Krogman Family, PO Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa, 52040. Mass of Christian Burial for Scott will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, with Rev. Tyler Raymond presiding. Concelebrating will be Deacon Roger Reisberg. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
He was born February 1, 1967, in Dubuque, son of Vernon and Raynette (Stuart) Krogman. He was a 1985 graduate of Hempstead High School in Dubuque. On November 8, 1997, he was united in marriage to Sandy Davidshofer at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville. Scott worked for Scherrman Appliance Store for 27 years. In 2016 Scott opened up Scotty’s Appliance and TV Sales and Service in Dyersville, IA.
Scott was a beloved husband, father and brother who truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and loved Ford Mustangs, especially his 2005 Ford Mustang GT.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Krogman, of Dyersville, IA; three children, Sydney (Friend, Adam Long), Shelby and Sawyer Krogman, all of Dyersville, IA; two brothers, Jeff (Michelle) Krogman, of Dyersville, IA, and Kevin (Kari) Krogman, of Farley, IA; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Ann (Larry) Lee, of Manchester, IA, Mary (Luke) Oberbreckling, of Mechanicsville, IA, Karen (Doug) Loney, of Epworth, IA, Ken (Renee) Davidshofer, of Earlville, IA, Bill (Ann) Davidshofer, of Lisbon, IA, Peter (Lori) Davidshofer, of Farley, IA and Christy (Scott) Deutmeyer, of Dyersville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Frances Davidshofer; brother-in-law, Edward J. Hoefer.
