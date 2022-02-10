CUBA CITY, Wis. — Bradley V. “Brad” Adams, 52, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Brad was born on February 28, 1969, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Jerome and Ann (Gansemer) Adams. He graduated from Cuba City High School and served in the United States Army.
Brad earned a degree in Industrial Technology Management from UW-Platteville. After college, he first worked in construction and as an electrician. Brad then bought and operated his own farm; working it with his son Kaden and his trusty sidekick Avari cheering them on. His children were the number one priority and love of his life. Brad always enjoyed spending time with Mariah, talking and watching their favorite TV shows together. Brad loved to spend time with his family camping, boating, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. Brad was truly a jack-of-all trades and he could design, build and fix anything. He designed and built a house for his family. Also building his own corn drying and handling system was a breeze for him. He always had many projects rebuilding ATV’s, motorcycles, and snowmobiles or anything else that had a motor. The latest project with Kaden was to build a 1969 Camaro from all the individual body parts and donor GTO car engine.
Survivors include his wife, Farah Adams, Cuba City; three children, Mariah (fiancé Joe Gill) Mellenberger, Kaden Adams and Avari Adams, all of Cuba City; his father and stepmother, Jerome and Rose Adams, Platteville, WI; nine siblings, Jerome (Kimberly) Adams, Waterford, WI, Vickie (John) Mowry, Benton, WI, Peggy (Bob) Kruser, Hazel Green, WI, Rodney (Sandy) Adams, Shelley (Tom) Richards, Jodie (Paul) Carey, Pat (Kimberly) Adams, Kimberly (Chris) Loeffelholz, and Todd (Angie) Adams, all of Cuba City; three step-siblings, Ann (Jack) Johnson, Platteville, WI, Larry (Sandra) Junk, Des Moines, IA, and Renee (Nathan) Geyer, Cuba City; father-in-law, Terry Mellenberger, Benton, WI; mother-in-law, Catherine Mellenberger, Cuba City; and many nieces and nephews. Brad will be greatly missed by those who love him so much. He was an amazing father, son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Adams; and a niece, Morgan Kruser.
In lieu of flowers, a Bradley V. Adams Memorial Fund has been established.
