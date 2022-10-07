HANOVER, Ill. — Jeffrey Rae Pettera, age 67, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away suddenly Monday, October 3, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials may be given in Jeffrey’s honor.

Jeffrey was born March 7, 1955, in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Lawrence and Florence “Darlene” (Wilkinson) Pettera. He is a 1973 graduate of the Hanover High School. On August 11, 1973, Jeffrey married Janet Marie Clarke in East Dubuque. They have celebrated 49 years of marriage.

