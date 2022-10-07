HANOVER, Ill. — Jeffrey Rae Pettera, age 67, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away suddenly Monday, October 3, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials may be given in Jeffrey’s honor.
Jeffrey was born March 7, 1955, in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Lawrence and Florence “Darlene” (Wilkinson) Pettera. He is a 1973 graduate of the Hanover High School. On August 11, 1973, Jeffrey married Janet Marie Clarke in East Dubuque. They have celebrated 49 years of marriage.
He loved yardwork, woodworking, listening to old country music (especially Johnny Cash) and gardening with family out in the country. His neighbors loved him, he was always helping everyone out. He was a good man. His family and friends enjoyed his unique sense of humor. Jeffrey dearly loved spending time with the old-timers club during happy hour at the Bootlegger.
Jeffrey was a hard worker, working for Eaton Corporation in Hanover, Drives in Fulton, and then Metform in Savanna, retiring in 2014.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Janet of Hanover; three children, Sabrina (Eddie Stine) Pettera of Hanover, Anthony “Tony” Pettera of Loves Park, and Gary Pettera of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Desiree, Gavin, Nicholas, Bryanna, Sophia, Jackson and Mycah; his mother-in-law, Barbara Clarke of Dubuque; three brothers, Bernie (Fay) Pettera of Hanover, Brian Pettera of Hanover, and Jerry Pettera of Lanark, Illinois; two sisters, Gina (Marty Gibson) Kennedy of Hanover and Susie (Steve) Groharing of Hanover; and a great grandson on the way due in January.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by an infant son, Nicholas; a stillborn son; both parents; a brother Roger (Rose) Pettera; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Schroeder; aunt, Zonia “Cookie” Ryniewicz; father-in-law, Jerry Clarke; and several aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.