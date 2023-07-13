Vincent E. Decker, 92, of Zwingle, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and family may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 12:45 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17th, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, Key West, with Father Martin Obeng officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West with full military honors to be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Vince was born on February 26, 1931, in Bernard, Iowa, the son of John and Frances (Pfab) Decker. He attended Feeney School in Key West and Loras Academy Highschool in Dubuque. He was a lifelong member of St. Theresa Church, LaMotte, and St Joseph’s Church, Key West.
Recommended for you
He married Evelyn Hansen on January 18, 1958, at St. Joseph Church in Key West, IA. Vince was a lifelong farmer who worked on multiple family farms before buying his own farm in 1964 in Zwingle, IA. Vince also served in the U.S. Army, Company C 14th Armored Cavalary (Half Track Driver), from July 1953 to May 1955, where he was stationed in Germany and worked at the Dubuque Packing Company.
Vince never stopped monitoring the crops and keeping the farm in tip-top shape. He loved spending time with his family. He was the sharpest of Euchre players and loved “going alone” even with the lousiest of hands! He also spent many days with his grandchildren (they called him “Ducky”) playing cards and putting together puzzles!
His heart was always pure, innocent, and charming. He enjoyed the tiny moments in life. The jam/jelly on his bread. Hearing the sound of rain and saying, “Hear that? The corn is growing!” The bowl of cornflakes he had every night before bed. His favorite saying to the grandchildren is, “Watch out, be careful the Wookalars are going to get you.” And whenever you asked him how he feels, he always said, “With my fingers.” All these things made him happy.
He taught us so many things that we will pass on to the generations to come. His journey is an inspiration to our family and others whose lives he touched. Vince will forever rest in our hearts. We love you and miss you. We always will.
Vince is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn; children Jim (Laurie) Decker of Bellevue; Rick (Ann) Decker of Peosta; Randy (Joni) Decker of Dubuque; AJ Decker of Westland, MI; Kevin (Flery) Decker of Hillsboro, OR; Deb (Justin) Wymore of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Roger (Theresa) Decker of Palatine, IL. Grandchildren: Zachary (Megan) Decker, Tiffany (Jesse) Sorensen, Jakob Decker, Brandon Decker, Sydney (Jason) Bush, Dylan Decker, Holly (Sae Hyoung) Oh, Felicia (Nick) Forbus, Skye Decker, Justin Jr. (Kayley/fiance) Wymore, D’Evelyn (Cephas) Kaburu, David Decker, Kaili Decker, and Stephanie Decker. Great grandchildren Sawyer, Tate, Charley, and Bella.
Vince is also survived by his siblings, Hubert (Elizabeth) Decker of Cascade, Monica (Cletus) Thielen of Zwingle, Darlene Collins of Dubuque, John “JJ” (Erma) Decker of Dubuque, Louis (Darla) Decker of Zwingle, Melita (Virgil) Hansen of Maquoketa, Agnes “Fran” Decker, of Dubuque, Bernadine (Mark) Giese, of Dubuque, and Kenneth Decker, of Dubuque; sisters-in-law Veronica Hansen, Rita Hansen, Mary Young, and Pam LaPrell; brothers-in-law William Hansen.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, John Francis Decker and Frances (Pfab) Decker; his siblings Margaret Mary Decker, William Theodore Decker, William Nicholas Decker, Albert Joseph Decker, Raymond John Decker, and Harvey Joseph Decker; sisters-in-law Mary Decker, Calista Decker, Phyllis Decker, and Linda Andews; brothers-in-law Jim Collins, Celestine Hansen, Glenn Hansen, Kenneth Michael Hansen, John LaPrell, Dennis Young, and Bernie Andews.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected and given to Hospice of Dubuque and the American Heart Association.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Kenneth Steffen for all the loving care they gave to Vince and the family.