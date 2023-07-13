Vincent E. Decker, 92, of Zwingle, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 12:45 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17th, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, Key West, with Father Martin Obeng officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West with full military honors to be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

