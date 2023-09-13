Mark E. Engling, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center. To honor Mark’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mark was born on December 18, 1952, in Dubuque, son of Gerald and Jenny (Travis) Engling.
Mark attended Holy Ghost Grade School and went on to earn his GED. In his younger days, he worked at the Telegraph Herald, Econo Foods, Martin Car Wash and at Bowling and Beyond. Mark enjoyed building model cars and semi trucks and spending time online gaming and chatting with people. He liked to ride along with his brother-in-law, Gene Schmitt, on over the road truck trips all across the country, and trying his luck at the casino on occasion. Most of his life, Mark didn’t own a vehicle, he took what he liked to call the “shoe leather express”, walking all over town. Mark was a great brother, uncle and godfather who never forgot a birthday and always looked forward to the holidays. He loved to give special gifts to his family and had special mementos made whenever a new baby came along. Mark also loved baby-sitting and walking his family’s dogs. Mark will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Mark’s memory include his siblings, Marjorie Yerke, Dubuque, Maureen Schmitt, Dubuque, Paul Engling, Dubuque, Nancy (Jerry) Birch, East Dubuque, Ill., Jan (Hershel) Pike, Dubuque, Mona (Mike) Turner, Platteville, Wis., Thomas Engling, Dubuque, and Sara (Tony) Tibbetts, East Dubuque, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Recommended for you
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patrice Marcov; and a brother-in-law, Richard Yerke.
Mark’s family would like to thank the nurses on 5th floor at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Hawkeye Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Mark’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Mark Engling Family.