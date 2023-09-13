Mark E. Engling, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center. To honor Mark’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Mark was born on December 18, 1952, in Dubuque, son of Gerald and Jenny (Travis) Engling.

