Calvin “Cal” R. Burnes, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Current health guidelines require half capacity in the funeral home. Brandon Peterson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Calvin was born August 11, 1939, in Dubuque, the son of Elmer Burnes and Margaret (Meisenburg) Burnes Howell. He attended Jefferson Jr. High and Dubuque Senior High. At the age of 15, Calvin met his lifelong-love Janet Folsom, and they were married on October 12, 1957. They spent 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2017. Calvin started working at the age of 10, delivering newspapers and ice. He served in the Army Reserve. Cal continued working on the railroad, the Dubuque Packing Company, and farming, as well as working for John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his retirement. Cal the City Boy moved his family to the farm in 1966, where they all had many years of joy. Cal will always be remembered by his family and friends for his big presence and his big personality. He was known for his love of the water, and he enjoyed many years fishing and swimming in the Mississippi River with his family and friends.
Cal is survived by five children, Debbie (Ted) Peterson, of Davenport, Steve (Lori) Burnes, of Dubuque, Tammy (Joe) Henry, of Dubuque, Michele (DeAnn Fitzgerald) Burnes, of Solon, and Lisa Burnes-Smith, of Dubuque; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Burnes, of Durango; 14 grandchildren, Sandy (Brian) Mostaert, Lynn (Aaron) Rasmussen, Tony (Jacqueline) Burnes, and Jesse (Brittany) Burnes, Brandon (Megan) Peterson and Sara (Ryan) Tilkens, Amanda (Adam) Hefel and Erik, Alex and Katie Burnes, Justin (Amy) and Jeff (Kristy) Henry, and Cassie (Joe) Lyons and Jake Smith; 23 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Gabby, Gavin, Tyler, Jace, Emma, Logan and Noah, Aaron, Savannah, and C.J., Kylie, Blake, and Aubrey, Colin, Karleigh, Alex Jr., Clayton and Jack, and Mason, Madison, Alaina and Claire; his brother, Gene Howell; his sister-in-law, Sharon Patterson; his brother-in-law, Bob Hulburt; and his loving companion, his dog Lucy.
In addition to his wife, Cal was preceded in death by his son, Tim; his parents; his brother, Ronald (Pat) Howell; his parents-in-law, Mildred and Herb Berry; his sister-in-law, Judy Hulburt; and his brother-in-law, Doug Patterson.
Memorials may be made to the Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sunnycrest Manor for their care and comfort for Cal and their love and support for the family.