Thomas B. “Bones” Clayton, 63 of Mud Lake Rd, Dubuque, IA passed away on June 30th, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
He was born on March 23, 1959, the son of Charles & Mary (Schick) Clayton. Stephen Hempstead High School. Prior to his illness, he worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts and a farm hand for Dennis Koltes Farms.
Tom was a hard worker, a soft-spoken man and a kind soul. He found his passion for many years as a Certified Mercury Marine mechanic at Arrowhead Marina at Mud Lake where he loved working with all of his boating customers.
He is survived by his siblings; Lisa (Jim) Petsche, Monona, IA, Denise (Clarence) Jesse, Paola, KS, Becky (Cliff) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, twin brother Tim (Peggy) Clayton, Dubuque, IA, Julie (Paul) Schueller, Durango, IA, Kevin (Cathy) Clayton, Mt. Hope, WI, and Connie (Rich) Freiburger, Sheboygan Falls, WI; his step-father Richard Keller, Bankston, IA, step-siblings: Rick (Sharon) Keller, Durango, IA, LuAnn Keller, Jeff (Jennifer) Keller and Lisa (Mike) Moore, all of Dubuque, IA
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Clayton 2007, his mother Mary (Schick) Keller 2020, and his grandparents.
Thank you to Dubuque Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Tom.
