CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matthew “Grumpy” Pierce Smalley, II, 37, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends and family from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the funeral home, with Vicki Standley officiating. Cremation will take place following the service on Monday. A private family committal will take place at a later date.
Matt was born on April 8, 1984, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Matthew and Claudia (Pierce) Smalley. He was a 2002 graduate of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. On August 30, 2019, Matt was united in marriage to Megan Linn Epping, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the IBEW Union Local 1362, while working for Collins Aerospace. Matt loved being outdoors, thoroughly enjoyed camping and hiking. He loved bowling every Sunday night with his sisters. Most of all, he loved his family and all the time he shared with them. Grumpy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Matt is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Megan Smalley of Cedar Rapids; three children, Cooper, Audrey, and Hudson; his faithful and beloved Golden Retriever, “Jack”; mother, Claudia (Dave) Spoden of Guttenberg, Iowa; father, Matthew (Dana) Smalley of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Samantha Smalley (Zach) of Cedar Rapids, and Mandy (Dalton) Thomas of Marion, Iowa; stepsister, Kristi Spoden of Luxemburg, Iowa; stepbrother, Mike Spoden of Guttenberg; two sisters-in-law, Brittney (Tyler) Youngers of Sheldon, Iowa and Christine Epping (fiancé, Jared Wauters) of Ankeny, Iowa; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Pierce of Cedar Rapids; grandparents, Gary and Darlene Spoden of Guttenberg; mother-in-law, Lori Solsma of Ankeny; father-in-law, Steve Epping of Okoboji, Iowa; eight nieces and nephews, Denver, Austin, Lanie, Trey, Josie, Natalie, Bennett, and Eliza; and a host of extended family members including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and all relations of the Solsma and Epping families.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Claude Pierce; and paternal grandparents, Howard and Tressie Smalley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.