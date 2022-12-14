GALENA, Ill. — Norma Jean Doherty Hocking of Galena, IL passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022, with her family by her side.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 AM, until the time of mass. The burial of the cremated remains will follow in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born July 13, 1938, in Dubuque, IA. Norma attended school at St. Joseph Academy, Dubuque. She met William “Bill” Hocking when she was 13 years old and they were married on October 22, 1955, at the Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque, and celebrated 67 years of marriage this October before Bill’s passing on October 28. Norma spent several years in the Galena School System as a certified Special Education Aid. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Norma enjoyed traveling, gardening, and her water aerobics group. She deeply loved her children, Mike (Cheri) Hocking of Keosauqua, IA, Rick (Mary) Hocking of Galena, Kathy (Lauren) Hocking of Oviedo, FL, Pat (Melissa) Hocking of Lisbon, IA and Jeanna (Chris) Gunning of Ashland, KY, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, Barbara (Peter) Harris, and Patricia Fry, and a brother, Jaime Von Ah Doherty.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, Norbert and Bernice (Von Ah) Doherty, and her husband.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Finley Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary gifts to Norma Hocking which will be donated to the Galena EMS, or to Norma’s brother Jaime who serves as a missionary in Peru. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
